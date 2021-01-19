When It Came To Learning, Wilmer Valderrama’s First Was His Best! (TV Series, That Is)

Wilmer Valderrama was an unknown teenager when he was cast in the role of a foreign exchange student (hence the nickname “Fez”) on That ’70s Show. The gig lasted for 8 years, and he left the show as a 26-year-old TV veteran. After a number of stints on other series, he’s found another long-lasting home on NCIS, which he joined in 2016, at the start of the show’s 14th season. But while he’s made a name for himself in the industry, he still credits the team that cast him in That ’70s Show with showing him the ropes and preparing him for everything else he’s done. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wilmer Valderrama)