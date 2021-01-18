‘News Of The World’ Co-Star Left A Lasting Impression On Tom Hanks

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Johanna Leonberger (Helena Zengel) and Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) in News of the World, co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass.

Stories about News of the World co-star Helena Zengel have often fixated on the fact that, before they met on the set, she had no idea who co-star Tom Hanks was. Then again, he won both of his Oscars long before she was born, so we’ll reluctantly give her a pass for that. Especially since, before working on this film, Hanks probably wasn’t too familiar with Zengel, whose experience had come exclusively in German TV and films. After getting to know her and see the work she did on News of the World close up, Hanks will never forget his young co-star. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

News of the World is now available for streaming on most digital platforms.

Related articles

On ‘Wire,’ Anthony Mackie Was More Like...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Anthony Mackie stars as a military android in his new film, Outside the Wire. Set in the middle of a 2036 conflict in the...
Read more

With ‘Locked Down,’ Things Are Starting To...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With a few TV shows already tackling the subject, it was only a matter of time before we started getting some films based in...
Read more

We’ve Got A Lot To Learn From...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Regina King doesn't have a starring role in her new film, One Night in Miami, because her work was done behind the camera. It's...
Read more

‘Social Network’ Team Was More Interested In...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Social media networks have been in the news a lot lately, and it seems like ages ago that the most controversial thing about Facebook...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak