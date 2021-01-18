‘News Of The World’ Co-Star Left A Lasting Impression On Tom Hanks

Stories about News of the World co-star Helena Zengel have often fixated on the fact that, before they met on the set, she had no idea who co-star Tom Hanks was. Then again, he won both of his Oscars long before she was born, so we’ll reluctantly give her a pass for that. Especially since, before working on this film, Hanks probably wasn’t too familiar with Zengel, whose experience had come exclusively in German TV and films. After getting to know her and see the work she did on News of the World close up, Hanks will never forget his young co-star. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)