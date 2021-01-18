‘Batwoman’ Is Big For Comics Fan Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder — Photo: The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

After the first season of Batwoman, star Ruby Rose decided to leave the show. That opened up the opportunity of a lifetime for Javicia Leslie, who was chosen to be the next Batwoman. (The role was recast not only with a new actor, but with a brand-new character donning the superhero suit.) From a career standpoint, landing the part has obviously been great for Leslie, but she also says it’s kind of a dream come true for someone who’s always loved seeing comic books come to life on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Javicia Leslie)

