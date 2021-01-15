With ‘Locked Down,’ Things Are Starting To Look Up For Anne Hathaway

With a few TV shows already tackling the subject, it was only a matter of time before we started getting some films based in the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Doug Liman has delivered Locked Down, a film with a quick and timely turnaround: It was written over the summer, shot in September, and was released earlier this week. Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in the movie, a comedic heist thriller about a married couple’s pandemic-inspired get rich quick scheme. Hathaway told us that making the movie was a cathartic experience, since she also had much of her life put on hold by the pandemic and its effects.