With ‘Locked Down,’ Things Are Starting To Look Up For Anne Hathaway

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Anne Hathaway
Photograph by Susie Allnutt

With a few TV shows already tackling the subject, it was only a matter of time before we started getting some films based in the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Doug Liman has delivered Locked Down, a film with a quick and timely turnaround: It was written over the summer, shot in September, and was released earlier this week. Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in the movie, a comedic heist thriller about a married couple’s pandemic-inspired get rich quick scheme. Hathaway told us that making the movie was a cathartic experience, since she also had much of her life put on hold by the pandemic and its effects.

Locked Down is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Related articles

We’ve Got A Lot To Learn From...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Regina King doesn't have a starring role in her new film, One Night in Miami, because her work was done behind the camera. It's...
Read more

‘Social Network’ Team Was More Interested In...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Social media networks have been in the news a lot lately, and it seems like ages ago that the most controversial thing about Facebook...
Read more

For Chris Tucker, Jackie Chan Always Made...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Most people don't like to get caught in rush hour, but Chris Tucker certainly wouldn't mind getting back into Rush Hour again. As they...
Read more

Ryan Reynolds Looking Forward To Motor-Mouthing It...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's official: Deadpool is coming back, as raunchy and risqué as usual, because it's been confirmed that Deadpool 3 -- even though it will...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak