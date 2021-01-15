We’ve Got A Lot To Learn From Regina King’s ‘Night In Miami’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Director Regina King with Eli Goree on the set of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI Credit: Patti Perret/Amazon Studios

Regina King doesn’t have a starring role in her new film, One Night in Miami, because her work was done behind the camera. It’s the directorial theatrical debut for the Oscar-winning actress, a film based on a stage play that imagines a meeting between four Black icons — Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke — at a Miami hotel in 1964, right at the height of the civil rights movement. Given the current state of civil rights in America, King agrees that parallels can be drawn between the topics the characters discuss in the film and what is happening in today’s society.

One Night in Miami is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

