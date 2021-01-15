‘WandaVision’s’ Elizabeth Olsen Is Happy That ‘Endgame’ Wasn’t The End

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Paul Bettany as VIsion and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Avengers: Endgame ended Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it also provided closure for a good number of Marvel’s superheroes, seemingly signalling the end of their involvement in the MCU. However, some characters have not only lived on, but will be part of the MCU’s Phase Four. Wanda Maximoff and Vision played relatively small parts in the Phase Three mythology, but they’ve stepped into the spotlight in Phase Four with a new show of their own, WandaVIsion. Elizabeth Olsen once again plays Wanda in the series, and she told us she had no reservations about picking up her character’s story after the events of Endgame.

 WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related articles

‘Servant’s’ Toby Kebbell: Second Season’s Even More...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Servant was one of Apple TV+'s big success stories in 2020, with the M. Night Shyamalan-produced series garnering plenty of buzz for its unconventional...
Read more

Steve Carell: ‘The Office’ Still Resonates With,...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though it left the broadcast airwaves nearly eight years ago, The Office remains every bit as popular as it was during its nine-season network...
Read more

Sara Haines Is Wearing Two Hats At...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
These days, ABC is pretty much the Sara Haines Network. Haines, who returned to The View as a full-time co-host last year, has now...
Read more

‘SVU’s’ Appeal Is Easy For Peter Scanavino...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Now in his seventh season on the show, Peter Scanavino has been around Law & Order: SVU long enough to get a sense of...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak