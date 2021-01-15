‘WandaVision’s’ Elizabeth Olsen Is Happy That ‘Endgame’ Wasn’t The End

Avengers: Endgame ended Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it also provided closure for a good number of Marvel’s superheroes, seemingly signalling the end of their involvement in the MCU. However, some characters have not only lived on, but will be part of the MCU’s Phase Four. Wanda Maximoff and Vision played relatively small parts in the Phase Three mythology, but they’ve stepped into the spotlight in Phase Four with a new show of their own, WandaVIsion. Elizabeth Olsen once again plays Wanda in the series, and she told us she had no reservations about picking up her character’s story after the events of Endgame.