Steve Carell: ‘The Office’ Still Resonates With, Well, Pretty Much Everyone

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Though it left the broadcast airwaves nearly eight years ago, The Office remains every bit as popular as it was during its nine-season network run. In fact, it may actually be more popular now! According to a Nielsen study, it was the most-streamed television show of 2020, with 57 billion minutes of the show streamed on its former home, Netflix. (It moved to NBC’s new Peacock service on January 1.) The continuing success of The Office doesn’t come as much of a surprise to the show’s star, Steve Carell, who told us the show might just be the most relatable show of all time, since everybody knows someone who reminds them of Carell’s character, Michael Scott. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)

The Office is currently streaming on Peacock.

Related articles

Sara Haines Is Wearing Two Hats At...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
These days, ABC is pretty much the Sara Haines Network. Haines, who returned to The View as a full-time co-host last year, has now...
Read more

‘SVU’s’ Appeal Is Easy For Peter Scanavino...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Now in his seventh season on the show, Peter Scanavino has been around Law & Order: SVU long enough to get a sense of...
Read more

How J.J. Abrams & His Team Figured...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
During its initial run on Fox, Fringe picked up a relatively small audience, but attracted a cult following -- on that's helped recruit new...
Read more

Chicago Winters? ‘Chicago Fire’s’ Kara Killmer’s Killin’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Kara Killmer joined the Chicago Fire cast in the show's third season, which means she's currently in the middle of her eighth Chicago winter....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak