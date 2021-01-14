Steve Carell: ‘The Office’ Still Resonates With, Well, Pretty Much Everyone

Though it left the broadcast airwaves nearly eight years ago, The Office remains every bit as popular as it was during its nine-season network run. In fact, it may actually be more popular now! According to a Nielsen study, it was the most-streamed television show of 2020, with 57 billion minutes of the show streamed on its former home, Netflix. (It moved to NBC’s new Peacock service on January 1.) The continuing success of The Office doesn’t come as much of a surprise to the show’s star, Steve Carell, who told us the show might just be the most relatable show of all time, since everybody knows someone who reminds them of Carell’s character, Michael Scott. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)