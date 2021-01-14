‘Social Network’ Team Was More Interested In The Tension Than The Technology

Social media networks have been in the news a lot lately, and it seems like ages ago that the most controversial thing about Facebook was The Social Network, the film about the site’s drama-filled origins. The film won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for writer Aaron Sorkin and an Oscar nomination for director David Fincher. (The film earned eight Oscar nominations in all, including Best Picture.) Among the backdrop of the chaotic 2020 campaign and social media’s role in it, The Social Network recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Sorkin and Fincher recall how, when they were working on the film in 2009 and 2010, they weren’t terribly interested in the internet aspect of the film, because they were more drawn to the low-tech human elements of the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Sorkin & David Fincher)