‘Social Network’ Team Was More Interested In The Tension Than The Technology

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Social media networks have been in the news a lot lately, and it seems like ages ago that the most controversial thing about Facebook was The Social Network, the film about the site’s drama-filled origins. The film won a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for writer Aaron Sorkin and an Oscar nomination for director David Fincher. (The film earned eight Oscar nominations in all, including Best Picture.) Among the backdrop of the chaotic 2020 campaign and social media’s role in it, The Social Network recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Sorkin and Fincher recall how, when they were working on the film in 2009 and 2010, they weren’t terribly interested in the internet aspect of the film, because they were more drawn to the low-tech human elements of the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Sorkin & David Fincher)

The Social Network is currently streaming on Netflix, and it’s available on DVD & Blu-Ray.

Related articles

For Chris Tucker, Jackie Chan Always Made...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Most people don't like to get caught in rush hour, but Chris Tucker certainly wouldn't mind getting back into Rush Hour again. As they...
Read more

Ryan Reynolds Looking Forward To Motor-Mouthing It...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's official: Deadpool is coming back, as raunchy and risqué as usual, because it's been confirmed that Deadpool 3 -- even though it will...
Read more

Trent Reznor Shows Off His ‘Soul’-ful Side...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If you'd suggested to someone, during the heyday of Nine Inch Nails, that Trent Reznor would someday be scoring a Disney film, you'd probably...
Read more

With Patty Jenkins Directing, Gal Gadot Knew...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Director Patty Jenkins has a knack for getting the most out of her leading ladies. In her very first feature, 2003's Monster, Charlize Theron...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak