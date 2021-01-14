Sara Haines Is Wearing Two Hats At ABC … And Loving It

SARA HAINES

These days, ABC is pretty much the Sara Haines Network. Haines, who returned to The View as a full-time co-host last year, has now made the leap into prime-time with the network’s revival of The Chase, a game show pitting contestants against some of the most successful quiz show champions of recent years. Working double-duty has certainly been keeping Haines busy, but she’s thrilled to have gotten the opportunity, and she talked to us about why she loves working on both of the shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sara Haines)

The Chase airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

