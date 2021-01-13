Trent Reznor Shows Off His ‘Soul’-ful Side With New Score

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

If you’d suggested to someone, during the heyday of Nine Inch Nails, that Trent Reznor would someday be scoring a Disney film, you’d probably be on the receiving end of some derisive laughter. But now, Reznor has spent the last decade composing several film scores, including The Social Network, Gone Girl, Patriots Day, and Bird Box. So when Disney came calling with the opportunity to work on the new Pixar film Soul, working in tandem with jazz musician Jon Batiste, it was an offer he couldn’t turn down, and he says he’s really happy with the way the collaboration turned out. (Click on the media bar below to hear Trent Reznor)


Soul is currently streaming on Disney+.

