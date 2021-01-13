Ryan Reynolds Looking Forward To Motor-Mouthing It Again In ‘Deadpool 3’

It’s official: Deadpool is coming back, as raunchy and risqué as usual, because it’s been confirmed that Deadpool 3 — even though it will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will carry an R rating like its predecessors. Ryan Reynolds will once again play the character whose superpowers include a mouth that can talk a mile a minute. That’s actually one of the things Reynolds loves most about the character, because his stream-of-consciousness style of talking gives him the ability to toss off so many pop culture-inspired one-liners. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)