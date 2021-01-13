Ryan Reynolds Looking Forward To Motor-Mouthing It Again In ‘Deadpool 3’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

It’s official: Deadpool is coming back, as raunchy and risqué as usual, because it’s been confirmed that Deadpool 3 — even though it will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — will carry an R rating like its predecessors. Ryan Reynolds will once again play the character whose superpowers include a mouth that can talk a mile a minute. That’s actually one of the things Reynolds loves most about the character, because his stream-of-consciousness style of talking gives him the ability to toss off so many pop culture-inspired one-liners. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Reynolds)

Deadpool 3 is not expected to begin filming until 2022, but it should be worth the wait.

Related articles

For Chris Tucker, Jackie Chan Always Made...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Most people don't like to get caught in rush hour, but Chris Tucker certainly wouldn't mind getting back into Rush Hour again. As they...
Read more

Trent Reznor Shows Off His ‘Soul’-ful Side...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If you'd suggested to someone, during the heyday of Nine Inch Nails, that Trent Reznor would someday be scoring a Disney film, you'd probably...
Read more

With Patty Jenkins Directing, Gal Gadot Knew...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Director Patty Jenkins has a knack for getting the most out of her leading ladies. In her very first feature, 2003's Monster, Charlize Theron...
Read more

‘United States vs. Billie Holiday’ To Stream...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hulu announced today that the streaming platform has acquired the U.S. rights to Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which will debut...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak