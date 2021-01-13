How J.J. Abrams & His Team Figured Out ‘Fringe’ Elements

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

During its initial run on Fox, Fringe picked up a relatively small audience, but attracted a cult following — on that’s helped recruit new followers in its post-network streaming life. Audiences continue to be drawn to the show’s quirky stories, as well as the masterful performance of John Noble as the “mad scientist” whose work bridges the gap between two versions of Earth. The show sprang to life thanks to a team that included executive producer and co-creator J.J. Abrams, (He developed it with Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci.) When the three of them got together and started hashing out the concept of the show, Abrams told us they had an eye to the future, but also had an eye toward their own pasts. (Click on the media bar below to hear J.J. Abrams)

 Fringe is currently streaming on IMDb TV.

Related articles

Chicago Winters? ‘Chicago Fire’s’ Kara Killmer’s Killin’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Kara Killmer joined the Chicago Fire cast in the show's third season, which means she's currently in the middle of her eighth Chicago winter....
Read more

Sterling K. Brown Says ‘This Is Us’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Starring on This Is Us has been an experience truly unlike any other for Sterling K. Brown. Brown, who's received four Emmy nominations (and...
Read more

Selena Gomez Gets Cooking Again With ‘Selena...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of the unscripted series premieres on Thursday, Jan. 21 with three episodes. The season will continue with another three episodes on...
Read more

Coming Full Circle With ‘Cobra Kai’ Has...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been nearly four decades since William Zabka was cast in the role that would change his life, as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak