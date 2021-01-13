How J.J. Abrams & His Team Figured Out ‘Fringe’ Elements

During its initial run on Fox, Fringe picked up a relatively small audience, but attracted a cult following — on that’s helped recruit new followers in its post-network streaming life. Audiences continue to be drawn to the show’s quirky stories, as well as the masterful performance of John Noble as the “mad scientist” whose work bridges the gap between two versions of Earth. The show sprang to life thanks to a team that included executive producer and co-creator J.J. Abrams, (He developed it with Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci.) When the three of them got together and started hashing out the concept of the show, Abrams told us they had an eye to the future, but also had an eye toward their own pasts. (Click on the media bar below to hear J.J. Abrams)