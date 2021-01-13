For Chris Tucker, Jackie Chan Always Made ‘Rush Hour’ Fun

Most people don’t like to get caught in rush hour, but Chris Tucker certainly wouldn’t mind getting back into Rush Hour again. As they have been for several years, rumors keep circulating that a fourth Rush Hour movie could happen. For his part, Tucker is optimistic. He’s gone on record as saying he’s hoping to make the film, and so does his co-star, martial arts legend Jackie Chan. Tucker couldn’t imagine making another Rush Hour movie without Chan, though. During their work on the first three, Tucker says he was constantly in awe of how well the two of them complemented each other. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Tucker)

