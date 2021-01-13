Chicago Winters? ‘Chicago Fire’s’ Kara Killmer’s Killin’ ‘Em

Kara Killmer joined the Chicago Fire cast in the show’s third season, which means she’s currently in the middle of her eighth Chicago winter. For those of you who’ve never experienced a Chicago winter… well, they can be pretty harsh: Bitter cold chilling you to the bone, dry air cracking your skin, Windy City winds making the cold feel ever worse, and even the occasional blizzard. It’s not for the feint of heart, but that hasn’t been a problem for Killmer. She told us how she’s managed to acclimate to the wild Chicago winters over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kara Killmer)