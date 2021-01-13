Chicago Winters? ‘Chicago Fire’s’ Kara Killmer’s Killin’ ‘Em

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

Kara Killmer joined the Chicago Fire cast in the show’s third season, which means she’s currently in the middle of her eighth Chicago winter. For those of you who’ve never experienced a Chicago winter… well, they can be pretty harsh: Bitter cold chilling you to the bone, dry air cracking your skin, Windy City winds making the cold feel ever worse, and even the occasional blizzard. It’s not for the feint of heart, but that hasn’t been a problem for Killmer. She told us how she’s managed to acclimate to the wild Chicago winters over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kara Killmer)

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Related articles

How J.J. Abrams & His Team Figured...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
During its initial run on Fox, Fringe picked up a relatively small audience, but attracted a cult following -- on that's helped recruit new...
Read more

Sterling K. Brown Says ‘This Is Us’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Starring on This Is Us has been an experience truly unlike any other for Sterling K. Brown. Brown, who's received four Emmy nominations (and...
Read more

Selena Gomez Gets Cooking Again With ‘Selena...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of the unscripted series premieres on Thursday, Jan. 21 with three episodes. The season will continue with another three episodes on...
Read more

Coming Full Circle With ‘Cobra Kai’ Has...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been nearly four decades since William Zabka was cast in the role that would change his life, as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak