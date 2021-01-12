Sterling K. Brown Says ‘This Is Us’ Does It Write

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)

Starring on This Is Us has been an experience truly unlike any other for Sterling K. Brown. Brown, who’s received four Emmy nominations (and one win) for his work on the show, has gone from being a respected actor to a respected household name. (How respected is he? Aaron Sorkin cast him in the vital role of Leo McGarry, filling in for the late John Spencer, when he reunited the cast of The West Wing for a special last fall.) And “respect” is a key word on the set of This Is Us. Brown tells us he’s never been on a show before where he’s had so many positive discussions with the show’s writers and the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, about his character and his storylines. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Related articles

Selena Gomez Gets Cooking Again With ‘Selena...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of the unscripted series premieres on Thursday, Jan. 21 with three episodes. The season will continue with another three episodes on...
Read more

Coming Full Circle With ‘Cobra Kai’ Has...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been nearly four decades since William Zabka was cast in the role that would change his life, as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate...
Read more

‘The Conners’ Connection Runs Deep For Original...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When The Conners came back (as the rebooted Roseanne), it did so with almost all of the original actors coming back to their roles....
Read more

Why Michael Chiklis Chose To Become A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Karma used to be a chameleon ... now it's a Coyote. Michael Chiklis stars in the new CBS All Access series about a man...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak