Sterling K. Brown Says ‘This Is Us’ Does It Write

Starring on This Is Us has been an experience truly unlike any other for Sterling K. Brown. Brown, who’s received four Emmy nominations (and one win) for his work on the show, has gone from being a respected actor to a respected household name. (How respected is he? Aaron Sorkin cast him in the vital role of Leo McGarry, filling in for the late John Spencer, when he reunited the cast of The West Wing for a special last fall.) And “respect” is a key word on the set of This Is Us. Brown tells us he’s never been on a show before where he’s had so many positive discussions with the show’s writers and the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, about his character and his storylines. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)