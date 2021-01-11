With Reboot On The Way, Sarah Jessica Parker Is Still Overprotective About ‘Sex And The City’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

And Just Like That, Sex and the City is back. HBO Max has announced it will be rebooting the show, with three of the show’s original four stars returning. Sarah Jessica Parker will be back in her career-defining role of Carrie Bradshaw, a little older and possibly a little wiser than in the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2004. Parker, who was an executive producer on the original series and its two film adaptations, will hold those same duties on the reboot. And if the show’s coming back, you can trust it will be done the right way, because Parker insists that she wouldn’t stand for a subpar SatC effort. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Jessica Parker)

The Sex and the City revival is due to start shooting later this spring.

Related articles

With Patty Jenkins Directing, Gal Gadot Knew...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Director Patty Jenkins has a knack for getting the most out of her leading ladies. In her very first feature, 2003's Monster, Charlize Theron...
Read more

‘United States vs. Billie Holiday’ To Stream...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hulu announced today that the streaming platform has acquired the U.S. rights to Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which will debut...
Read more

Coming Full Circle With ‘Cobra Kai’ Has...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been nearly four decades since William Zabka was cast in the role that would change his life, as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate...
Read more

Which Role Will Always Be Gerard Butler’s...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Gerard Butler continues to make successful movies, as witnessed by his continuing Fallen series, but his career quite clearly reached its high point a decade...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak