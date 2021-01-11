With Reboot On The Way, Sarah Jessica Parker Is Still Overprotective About ‘Sex And The City’

And Just Like That, Sex and the City is back. HBO Max has announced it will be rebooting the show, with three of the show’s original four stars returning. Sarah Jessica Parker will be back in her career-defining role of Carrie Bradshaw, a little older and possibly a little wiser than in the original series, which ran from 1998 to 2004. Parker, who was an executive producer on the original series and its two film adaptations, will hold those same duties on the reboot. And if the show’s coming back, you can trust it will be done the right way, because Parker insists that she wouldn’t stand for a subpar SatC effort. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Jessica Parker)