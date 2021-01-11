‘The Conners’ Connection Runs Deep For Original Stars, Audience

When The Conners came back (as the rebooted Roseanne), it did so with almost all of the original actors coming back to their roles. For the cast members, that meant a real sense of continuity, since many of them had stayed friendly with each other after the original series went off the air, Michael Fishman and Laurie Metcalf, two of those returning cast members, told us they think having the same actors in the roles also resonates with the audience, since it also gives them a chance to feel a sense of connection to the family. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Fishman & Laurie Metcalf)