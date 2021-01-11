Coming Full Circle With ‘Cobra Kai’ Has Been A Real Kick For William Zabka

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

COBRA KAII-WILLIAM ZABKA as JOHNNY LAWRENCE of COBRA KAI Cr. CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX © 2020

It’s been nearly four decades since William Zabka was cast in the role that would change his life, as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid. Now, all these years later, he’s back in the role, reprising it for the sequel series Cobra Kai. In between, he’s worked on all kinds of other projects, even earning an Oscar nomination for a short film he’d co-written and produced. In a way, Zabka’s work on Cobra Kai really brings his career full-circle, so we asked him to reflect on how the franchise has so neatly bookended his career so far.

Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

With Patty Jenkins Directing, Gal Gadot Knew...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Director Patty Jenkins has a knack for getting the most out of her leading ladies. In her very first feature, 2003's Monster, Charlize Theron...
Read more

Sterling K. Brown Says ‘This Is Us’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Starring on This Is Us has been an experience truly unlike any other for Sterling K. Brown. Brown, who's received four Emmy nominations (and...
Read more

‘United States vs. Billie Holiday’ To Stream...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hulu announced today that the streaming platform has acquired the U.S. rights to Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which will debut...
Read more

Selena Gomez Gets Cooking Again With ‘Selena...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new season of the unscripted series premieres on Thursday, Jan. 21 with three episodes. The season will continue with another three episodes on...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak