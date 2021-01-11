Coming Full Circle With ‘Cobra Kai’ Has Been A Real Kick For William Zabka

It’s been nearly four decades since William Zabka was cast in the role that would change his life, as Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid. Now, all these years later, he’s back in the role, reprising it for the sequel series Cobra Kai. In between, he’s worked on all kinds of other projects, even earning an Oscar nomination for a short film he’d co-written and produced. In a way, Zabka’s work on Cobra Kai really brings his career full-circle, so we asked him to reflect on how the franchise has so neatly bookended his career so far.