Why Michael Chiklis Chose To Become A ‘Coyote’

Photo Credit: Cate Cameron/Viacom CBS ©2020 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Karma used to be a chameleon … now it’s a Coyote. Michael Chiklis stars in the new CBS All Access series about a man who — quite literally — gets to see if the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. Chiklis plays a career border patrol agent who, after leaving his job, finds himself working for the very people he’d tried to keep out of the United States. Both dramatically and politically, there’s a lot there, and these were things that Chiklis said drew him to the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Chiklis)

Coyote is currently streaming on CBS All Access.

