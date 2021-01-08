Why Michael Chiklis Chose To Become A ‘Coyote’

Karma used to be a chameleon … now it’s a Coyote. Michael Chiklis stars in the new CBS All Access series about a man who — quite literally — gets to see if the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. Chiklis plays a career border patrol agent who, after leaving his job, finds himself working for the very people he’d tried to keep out of the United States. Both dramatically and politically, there’s a lot there, and these were things that Chiklis said drew him to the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Chiklis)