Tom Hanks Finds The Grass Is Greener When He Works With Familiar Faces

When Tom Hanks finds somebody he likes to work with, he’ll go out of his way to work with that person again. For example, he’s worked on five films with the director who gave him his big break in Splash, Ron Howard. And he’s worked five times with producer Steven Spielberg. So, when Hanks had the opportunity to reunite with director Paul Greengrass, who he’d previously worked with on Captain Phillips, he wanted to jump on it. That, Hanks told us, is how they wound up working together on News of the World. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)