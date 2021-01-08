Robert Herjavec: ‘Shark Tank’ Inspiration Means More Than Ever

SHARK TANK – ABC’s ÒShark TankÓ stars Robert Herjavec. (ABC/Maarten de Boer)

Through the first 11 seasons of Shark Tank, the panel of Sharks has been entertaining pitches and making offers during a period of sustained economic growth. Now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new season is, for the first time, operating during a time of great economic uncertainty. Shark Robert Herjavec, who’s been with the show since its inception, says that it’s times like these when he believes in the show more than ever, since it’s all about inspiring people to find creative ways of making their dreams come true. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Herjavec)

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

