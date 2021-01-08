Cary Elwes Reflects On The Appeal Of ‘The Princess Bride’

In a decade overflowing with an abundance of beloved movies, The Princess Bride sits right near the top — a film that nearly everyone agrees is about as close to perfect as a movie’s ever going to get. Rob Reiner’s 1987 masterpiece has only grown in stature over time; one of the most memorable pieces of entertainment to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic was a virtual all-star “table read” of the script featuring much of the movie’s original cast. Cary Elwes, who starred in the film as the dashing Westley, recalls that it took a little bit of time for people to catch on to the genius of The Princess Bride. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cary Elwes)