Cary Elwes Reflects On The Appeal Of ‘The Princess Bride’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In a decade overflowing with an abundance of beloved movies, The Princess Bride sits right near the top — a film that nearly everyone agrees is about as close to perfect as a movie’s ever going to get. Rob Reiner’s 1987 masterpiece has only grown in stature over time; one of the most memorable pieces of entertainment to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic was a virtual all-star “table read” of the script featuring much of the movie’s original cast. Cary Elwes, who starred in the film as the dashing Westley, recalls that it took a little bit of time for people to catch on to the genius of The Princess Bride. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cary Elwes)

 The Princess Bride is currently streaming on Disney+.

Related articles

Tom Hanks Finds The Grass Is Greener...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Tom Hanks finds somebody he likes to work with, he'll go out of his way to work with that person again. For example,...
Read more

Meet The ‘Beetlejuice’: How Michael Keaton Made...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the 32 years since it was released, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice is still one of his most beloved films, and Michael Keaton's deranged poltergeist...
Read more

Why Bee Gees Documentary Director Wanted More...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
To get a complete view of the Bee Gees' role in music history for his documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a...
Read more

Pedro Pascal Is Honored To Have Lost...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the new film Wonder Woman 1984, Pedro Pascal has the misfortune of going up against Diana Prince's lasso-wielding, butt-kicking alter ego. But when...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak