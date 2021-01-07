Why Bee Gees Documentary Director Wanted More Big Names In The Pic

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 5: Australian Pop group The Bee Gees (L-R Maurice Gibb, Robin Gibb and Barry Gibb) pose for a ‘live’ portrait session in the photographer’s studio on June 5, 1979 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ed Caraeff/Getty Images)

To get a complete view of the Bee Gees’ role in music history for his documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, director Frank Marshall enlisted plenty of help. Of course, he got plenty of material from new interviews with Barry Gibb, along with archival footage of his late brothers, Robin and Maurice. There are old home movies, and there are interviews with the musicians who shared the stage and the studio as part of the group’s recording and touring band. But to properly place the band in perspective, Marshall also approached some famous musicians to give their stories, opinions, and analysis — stars like the legendary Eric Clapton, Justin Timberlake, and someone who knows the ups and downs of being in a “brother band” all too well, Nick Jonas. Marshall told us why he thought getting people like them involved was so crucial to the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Marshall)

 The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is currently streaming on HBO Max.

