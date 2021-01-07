‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Adds Celebrities & More Money For Primetime

By Hollywood Outbreak

Wheel of Fortune joins the list of game shows that have made their way back into prime time over the last few years, with longtime host Pat Sajak presiding over a new celebrity edition of the show on ABC. While the rules of the game haven’t changed — why would they mess with a winning formula? — Sajak noted that they have made a few small tweaks in other ways to make Celebrity Wheel of Fortune even more fun to watch than the original syndicated version. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pat Sajak)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

