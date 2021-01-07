Urban Renewal? Nah, Keith Urban Thinks He’s The Same Artist He’s Always Been

By Hollywood Outbreak

This year will mark a significant anniversary for Keith Urban — 30 years since the release of his debut album in Australia. In the decades that have passed since then, he’s recorded another 10 albums; his latest, The Speed of Now, Part 1, was just released in September. The album features a couple of surprising collaborations, one with dance music legend Nile Rodgers and another with pop-rock singer P!nk. It’s difficult to imagine either of those partnerships happening back in his earlier, more traditional country days. Has Urban changed his creative style? We asked him, and he believes he’s the same artist he’s always been. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keith Urban)

Urban’s album, The Speed of Now, Pt. 1 is available now.

