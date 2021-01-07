Tom Mison Thinks ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Got It Just Right

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When it premiered in 2013, Sleepy Hollow was one of those rare shows that featured bigger stars behind the camera than in front of it. With a production team that featured Underworld director Len Wiseman and Star Trek reboot producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, the show’s stars were a couple of actors who’d never carried a series before: Tom Mison and Nicole Beharie. But what they lacked in star power, they more than made up for with talent and chemistry. He might be a little biased, but Mison told us he thought the show’s casting was absolutely perfect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Mison)

Sleepy Hollow is currently streaming on Hulu.

Related articles

Ted Danson Thinks ‘Mayor’s’ Team Is A...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ted Danson's gotten a little spoiled lately. Last season, he wrapped up production on one of the best-reviewed TV comedies in recent years, The...
Read more

It’s ‘A Blessing’ For Jane Levy To...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is back with new songs and new episodes. After being on the bubble toward the end of its first season, the...
Read more

Martial Arts Movie Master Gareth Evans Tries...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Gangs of London is a gritty drama set on the streets of -- where else? -- the UK's capital.  It's a new series created and...
Read more

Disney+ Unveils New ‘WandaVision’ TV Spot

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A new TV spot airs tonight featuring Marvel Studios’ upcoming new Disney+ series “WandaVision,” a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak