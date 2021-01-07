Tom Mison Thinks ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Got It Just Right

When it premiered in 2013, Sleepy Hollow was one of those rare shows that featured bigger stars behind the camera than in front of it. With a production team that featured Underworld director Len Wiseman and Star Trek reboot producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, the show’s stars were a couple of actors who’d never carried a series before: Tom Mison and Nicole Beharie. But what they lacked in star power, they more than made up for with talent and chemistry. He might be a little biased, but Mison told us he thought the show’s casting was absolutely perfect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Mison)