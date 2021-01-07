Ted Danson Thinks ‘Mayor’s’ Team Is A Winner

Ted Danson’s gotten a little spoiled lately. Last season, he wrapped up production on one of the best-reviewed TV comedies in recent years, The Good Place. After working on a show that had gotten so much love from both fans and critics, he wanted to find another show that would deliver the same kind of high pedigree. He believes he’s found it in The Mayor, a new comedy from the Emmy-winning writing team of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), and he thinks it’s the amazing cast and crew that make the show so special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ted Danson)

The Mayor airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC

