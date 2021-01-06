The Magical Moment When Anika Noni Rose Saw Herself As A ‘Princess’

By Hollywood Outbreak

Disney’s animated movies have been giving us the so-called “Disney Princesses” ever since Snow White back in 1937. It took 55 years for Disney to produce the first non-Caucasian princess, Aladdin’s Jasmine, and it wasn’t until 2009 until the studio gave us its first Black princess, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. So it was an historic role for actress Anika Noni Rose when she was chosen to give Tiana her voice. Of course, she’d seen drawings of what her character was going to look like while she was making the film, but when she finally saw her character on the big screen for the first time, she recalls it was an unforgettable, unbelievable experience. (Click on the media bar to her Anika Noni Rose)

The Princess and the Frog is currently streaming on Disney+.

