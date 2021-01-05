Why Bon Jovi’s Still Going Strong Into Its Fifth Decade

Three months ago, Bon Jovi released its 15th studio album, appropriately named 2020. The latest single from the album is a COVID-19-inspired song Jon Bon Jovi wrote early in the pandemic, Do What You Can. Recorded as a duet with Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, the song has charted both on the Adult Contemporary chart and the Country chart. The band’s come a long way since its hard-rock debut back in the early 1980s and, looking back nearly 40 years later, Jon Bon Jovi told us why he thinks the band’s had both success and longevity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jon Bon Jovi)