Jeremy Strong Wants ‘Chicago 7’ To Link The Past & Present

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 is based on the real-life story of protesters at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Having just come off of a politically charged election cycle in 2020, filled with social unrest, protests, and rallies, there are bound to be quite a few comparisons that can be drawn between the two years. And that’s why Jeremy Strong, who stars in the movie as Jerry Rubin, hopes that younger viewers will take the time to watch the film, so they can view it in the context of how today’s America has — and hasn’t — changed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jeremy Strong)