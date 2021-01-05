For ‘Prada’ Meryl Streep Went With The Devil She Knew Best

The source material for The Devil Wears Prada was based on a young woman’s real-life experiences working under legendary fashion magazine publisher Anna Wintour. But when it was being adapted for the big screen, Meryl Streep didn’t want the movie to play like a documentary. So Streep took the Wintour-esque character and made her even more outrageous, even more larger-than-life. It was a change that worked for the film, and it was a change that made the character a lot more fun for Streep to play. Given that Streep herself is kind of a larger-than-life Hollywood personality, we asked her how much of her own experience went into the role, and whether any of her assistants would be writing any tell-all books about her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)

