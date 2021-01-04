Martial Arts Movie Master Gareth Evans Tries Something New In ‘London’

Gangs of London is a gritty drama set on the streets of — where else? — the UK’s capital. It’s a new series created and produced by Gareth Evans, who’s best known for his martial arts movies, including The Raid and The Raid 2: Berandal. While this series won’t feature the Indonesian-style fighting you’d find in his films, there’s still plenty of violence. But for Evans, working in a genre this different from what he’d usually done presented all kinds of new challenges, and he told me he was very satisfied with how things have turned out so far. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gareth Evans)