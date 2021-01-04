Loretta Lynn Celebrates Women in Country With ‘Still Woman Enough’ Album

Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Still Woman Enough, Loretta Lynn’s new studio album (and fourth for the label), on Friday, March 19, 2021.

The American music icon’s 50th studio album (excluding her 10 studio duet collaborations with Conway Twitty), Still Woman Enough celebrates women in country music. From her homage to the originators, Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Family (via her cover of “Keep On The Sunny Side”) through a new interpretation of her very first single, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl,” Loretta Lynn acknowledges her role in the continuum of American country music with a special collaboration with Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood (“Still Woman Enough”), and duets with Margo Price (“One’s On The Way”) and Tanya Tucker (“You Ain’t Woman Enough”), sharing the musical torch with some of the brightest lights and biggest stars in contemporary country music.

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together,” said Loretta Lynn. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the fifty years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

Like its Legacy predecessors–the critically-acclaimed, Grammy-nominated Full Circle (released March 2016), White Christmas Blue (2016) and Wouldn’t It Be Great (2018), Still Woman Enough was mainly recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash.

The album premieres 13 new Loretta Lynn recordings, intimate and electrifying performances of a career-spanning selection of songs illuminating different aspects of her repertoire. The collection is centered around Loretta’s original compositions–from new songs like “ Still Woman Enough “ (which shares its title and attitude with her 2002 autobiography and was cowritten with her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell) through fresh interpretations of classics including “ I’m a Honky Tonk Girl “ (her first single, originally released March 1960), “ You Ain’t Woman Enough “ (the title track for her first #1 Billboard Hot Country Album in 1966), “ My Love “ (from 1968’s Here’s Loretta Lynn), “ I Wanna Be Free “ (1971) and a deeply emotional “ Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation, “ commemorating the 50th anniversary of the release of her signature song (October 5, 1970) and album (January 4, 1971).

In mid-2020, Loretta reunited with director David McClister to collaborate on a short film version of “Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation.” Shot on location at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, Loretta’s new music video includes scenes filmed in her “Butcher Holler” replica home.

In addition to her original compositions, Still Woman Enough includes Loretta’s take on American traditional music ( “ I Don’t Feel at Home Any More, “ Stephen Foster’s “ Old Kentucky Home “ ), country-gospel (The Carter Family-popularized “Keep On The Sunny Side,” “Where No One Stands Alone, ” “ I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight, “ Hank Williams’ “ I Saw the Light “ ) and contemporary singer-songwriting (Shel Silverstein’s satirical view of motherhood, “ One’s On The Way, “ a hit for Loretta in 1971).

For the cover portrait on Still Woman Enough, Loretta’s wearing a newly-designed couture dress–created especially for this album by her longtime dressmaker Tim Cobb–inspired by the iconic gown she wore on the original Coal Miner’s Daughter album cover. Loretta’s said that “Coal Miner’s Daughter” is the song she’s most proud of having written; it’s the title of her 1976 memoir and the Oscar-winning 1980 film adaptation starring Sissy Spacek. With the autobiographical Coal Miner’s Daughter, Lynn introduced the world to a crucial aspect of American life that was rarely acknowledged. Already a country star with chart-topping singles in the 1960s, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” the title track, led to a string of # 1 hits in the 1970s and became the first Loretta Lynn recording inducted into the GRAMMY® Hall Of Fame. She was among a notable list of singer/songwriters who brought a woman’s perspective to country music.