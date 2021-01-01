Tom Hanks Is The Modern-Day… Tom Hanks

During the holidays, there are some old movies that have become traditional viewing, like Miracle on 34th Street and It’s a Wonderful Life. Both are great examples of a bygone era in filmmaking. A lot has changed since then, but that hasn’t stopped people from trying to draw comparisons between now and then. For example, Tom Hanks — with his everyman charm, versatility, and acting skill — has drawn several comparisons to the star of It’s a Wonderful Life. But while others have referred to him as a “modern-day Jimmy Stewart,” Hanks told us he refuses to accept that comparison. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)