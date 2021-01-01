Tom Hanks Is The Modern-Day… Tom Hanks

During the holidays, there are some old movies that have become traditional viewing, like Miracle on 34th Street and It’s a Wonderful Life. Both are great examples of a bygone era in filmmaking. A lot has changed since then, but that hasn’t stopped people from trying to draw comparisons between now and then. For example, Tom Hanks — with his everyman charm, versatility, and acting skill — has drawn several comparisons to the star of It’s a Wonderful Life. But while others have referred to him as a “modern-day Jimmy Stewart,” Hanks told us he refuses to accept that comparison. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

The newest Tom Hanks movie, News of the World, is now playing in theaters.

