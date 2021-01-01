‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Like How It Stays True To Its ‘Karate Kid’ Roots

Unless you’ve been in hibernation for the last few years, you know that Cobra Kai is a modern-day continuation of the story begun with The Karate Kid in 1984, featuring the same characters — and actors — who were martial arts rivals in the original movies. Though Ralph Macchio and William Zabka (and their characters) are now three and a half decades older, they feel like the show has retained not only the spirit of the original films, but also some of the themes that were present from the very start. As the show moves into its third season, Macchio and Zabka talked with us about the way the show is taking those ideas and evolving them to make them relevant in today’s society.
Season 3 of Cobra Kai is currently streaming on Netflix.