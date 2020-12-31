Like Father, Like Daughter: Billy Ray Cyrus Was Miley’s Biggest Fan

When Miley Cyrus was born 28 years ago, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was the hottest thing on the music scene. His debut album, Some Gave All, had spent 17 weeks at #1 and was the year’s top-selling album. By the time Miley was 10, Billy Ray was starring on the Pax TV show Doc. But even though he’d had a fantastic run in show business, he was a little leery about his daughter following in his footsteps. But once she decided she wanted to give it a try, Miley says she couldn’t have asked for a more supportive father. (Click on the media bar below to hear Miley Cyrus)