As A Stephen King Fan, James Marsden Wants To ‘Stand’ Up & Be Counted

The new miniseries version of The Stand is the second adaptation of the Stephen King novel — and possibly the millionth adaptation of one of King’s works. That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but there’s no denying that the man is the undisputed king (no pun intended) of scary novel adaptations. Of course, there wouldn’t be so many Stephen King adaptations if there weren’t so many Stephen King fans. In fact, James Marsden, who stars in the new version of The Stand, considers himself to be one of King’s biggest fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Marsden)