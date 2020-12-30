For ‘Love Boat’ Stars, The Show Was The Sail Of The Century

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Back in the late 1970s, you couldn’t avoid the TV shows of Aaron Spelling. When it came to the lighter side of hour-long dramas, Spelling was the undisputed king, with long-running shows like Charlie’s Angels, Fantasy Island, and Starsky & Hutch dominating the airwaves. While each was iconic in its own way, there’s another that has achieved a whole new level of pop culture immortality: The Love Boat. Not only did it run for 10 seasons, but it also spawned a trio of made-for-TV movies after it was over. Of course, everybody remembers the captain of the Love Boat, Capt. Stubing (Gavin MacLeod) and his daughter Vicki (Jill Whelan), and they remember why everybody loved the show so much. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gavin MacLeod & Jill Whelan)

 The Love Boat is currently streaming on CBS All Access.

Related articles

Melissa Benoist Loves Being ‘Super’-Positive

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Through five seasons, Melissa Benoist has been able to defeat a lot of foes in her lead role on Supergirl, and she's been able...
Read more

New ‘Below Deck’ Series ‘Below Deck Galley...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bravo embarks on another maiden voyage with its new series "Below Deck Galley Talk" premiering on Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET/PT. The eight-episode series...
Read more

With One Exception, ‘The OC’ Was Mostly...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Before The Hills took the idea of living in Orange County, California to new heights of reality show ridiculousness, there was The OC, a...
Read more

Skylar Astin Was Happy To Hit ‘Play’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It may not have been NBC's biggest hit, but critical raves and a devoted following earned a second-season pickup for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Of...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak