For ‘Love Boat’ Stars, The Show Was The Sail Of The Century

Back in the late 1970s, you couldn’t avoid the TV shows of Aaron Spelling. When it came to the lighter side of hour-long dramas, Spelling was the undisputed king, with long-running shows like Charlie’s Angels, Fantasy Island, and Starsky & Hutch dominating the airwaves. While each was iconic in its own way, there’s another that has achieved a whole new level of pop culture immortality: The Love Boat. Not only did it run for 10 seasons, but it also spawned a trio of made-for-TV movies after it was over. Of course, everybody remembers the captain of the Love Boat, Capt. Stubing (Gavin MacLeod) and his daughter Vicki (Jill Whelan), and they remember why everybody loved the show so much. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gavin MacLeod & Jill Whelan)