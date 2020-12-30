Christopher Nolan Knows You’ll Be Back In Theaters Again

Tenet director Christopher Nolan has been one of the most outspoken critics of studios that have decided to stream their upcoming 2021 slates of movies. Tenet was one of the first films to play in theaters after the first COVID-19 lockdown was relaxed, and Nolan — adamant that his film be seen on the big screen — was proud of its performance, even though only a fraction of American theaters had been reopened. So while some Hollywood insiders (including Tom Hanks) fear the age of movie theaters may be over, Nolan believes they will eventually come back, strong as ever.

