Not Trying To Be ‘Evil,’ Milla Jovovich Wound Up With A ‘Monster’

Over the course of 14 years, Milla Jovovich starred in the Resident Evil franchise’s six movies, all of which were directed by her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson. And while she was ready to take a break from the genre, her husband wasn’t quite ready to let it go yet. He was enamored with another video game movie idea, Monster Hunter. And while Jovovich wasn’t exactly thrilled when he presented the “Monster Hunter” idea to her, she says she changed her mind when she read what he’d written for her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milla Jovovich)

Monster Hunter is playing now in theaters.

