How Badly Did Corey Feldman & Sean Astin Want A ‘Goonies 2’? They Wrote One!

Everybody loves The Goonies. And why wouldn’t they? With an energetic and photogenic young cast, a deft blend of fantasy and reality, and the involvement of some guy named Spielberg, it’s one of the purest expressions of ’80s escapism on film. The movie’s success and lasting reputation have left a lot of people wondering why — in an age when sequels reigned — there was never a Goonies 2. It’s a question that’s never really gone away, and every so often, we’ll still hear rumors about a sequel or a reboot. Fans weren’t the only ones hoping for more Goonies action. Stars Corey Feldman and Sean Astin have always been game to get the gang back together and, in fact, they said that they actually pitched a Goonies 2 story to the powers that be. So how’d that turn out? (Click on the media bar below to hear Corey Feldman & Sean Astin)