For Aubrey Plaza, Being A Producer Was A ‘Bear’ Necessity

While Aubrey Plaza initially had doubts about whether she could star in Black Bear, she found up committing herself fully to both the role and the film. Not only did she sign on for playing the lead role, she also signed on as a producer on the film. Black Bear is the third movie Plaza has produced since 2017, and she says she’s grown very comfortable in the role, especially when it means that she gets to have her voice heard as the movie’s being made.

Black Bear is available for streaming on most digital platforms.

