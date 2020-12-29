Could ‘Mr. Dundee’ Bring Paul Hogan Back To The ‘Crocodile’ Franchise?

At 81, Paul Hoganis already at the age where anybody not named Clint Eastwood has stopped making movies, so The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee has come as quite a surprise. While the film is not an actual Crocodile Dundee sequel — it’s more of “heightened reality” film that pokes fun at Hogan and his on-screen alter ego — could it actually be possible that a new sequel could be spawned from it? Hogan told us he isn’t dismissing the idea outright but, as the new movie jokes about, it might be a little more difficult to pitch these days.
The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee is now playing in theaters and is available for streaming on most digital platforms.