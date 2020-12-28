With One Exception, ‘The OC’ Was Mostly A Blur To Ben McKenzie

By Hollywood Outbreak

Before The Hills took the idea of living in Orange County, California to new heights of reality show ridiculousness, there was The OC, a (thankfully) fictionalized version of life in the area. Lasting for four seasons, it made a star out of newcomer Ben McKenzie, who has since gone on to star in shows like Southland and Gotham. Because The OC quickly caught fire — it averaged nearly 10 million viewers a week during its first season — life on the set was a wild ride for the cast. McKenzie told says he barely remembers making most of the show’s episodes, with the exception of one.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ben McKenzie)

The OC is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

