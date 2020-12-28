The Little Things Were The Most ‘Promising’ For Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan has been winning universally critical acclaim for her performance in the black comedy Promising Young Woman, which bodes well for her chances in this year’s slimmed-down awards season. Playing a woman who is hell-bent on making revenge fantasies come true after her friend is raped was an interesting enough hook to draw Mulligan into the role, but once she got into the character, she discovered that she really loved the more subtle nuances of the story and its commentary on social norms. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carey Mulligan)