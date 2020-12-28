The Little Things Were The Most ‘Promising’ For Carey Mulligan

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Carey Mulligan stars as “Cassandra” in director Emerald Fennell’s PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features

Carey Mulligan has been winning universally critical acclaim for her performance in the black comedy Promising Young Woman, which bodes well for her chances in this year’s slimmed-down awards season. Playing a woman who is hell-bent on making revenge fantasies come true after her friend is raped was an interesting enough hook to draw Mulligan into the role, but once she got into the character, she discovered that she really loved the more subtle nuances of the story and its commentary on social norms. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carey Mulligan)

Promising Young Woman is playing now in theaters.

Related articles

Denzel Washington On Chadwick Boseman: ‘Too Good,...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though the world lost Chadwick Boseman this year, the late actor did leave the world one final holiday gift -- his performance in Ma...
Read more

With The World Changing, Tom Hanks Thinks...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Movie studios have made big news in the last few weeks by announcing that the traditional model for movie releases -- that is, exclusive...
Read more

Becoming A Producer Is No Stunt For...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Gal Gadot's first foray into the world of Wonder Woman was relatively simple: All she had to do was play Wonder Woman (and her...
Read more

Acting Was A Whole New Ballgame For...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If George Clooney's earliest dreams had come true, his greatest acclaim would have come from Cooperstown, not Tinseltown -- he tried out for baseball's...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak