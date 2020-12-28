Denzel Washington On Chadwick Boseman: ‘Too Good, Too Strong’

Though the world lost Chadwick Boseman this year, the late actor did leave the world one final holiday gift — his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Boseman’s final role has pundits talking about the certainty of a posthumous Oscar nomination, with many making him the favorite to win the Academy Award for his performance as an ambitious blues musician. Denzel Washington, who produced the movie, was deeply and profoundly moved by Boseman’s dedication and skill, and he spoke to us about the incredible life force he saw within Boseman over the course of his career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Denzel Washington)