With The World Changing, Tom Hanks Thinks ‘News’ May Be His Last Movie In Theaters

Movie studios have made big news in the last few weeks by announcing that the traditional model for movie releases — that is, exclusive runs in theaters first — will be upended in 2021 due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. What will happen after 2021? Will we ever return to our old movie-watching habits? Nobody knows for sure. Tom Hankshas always been a believer in the shared, communal experience of watching films in theaters, and he’s glad that his new movie, News of the World, is getting a theatrical run, because he’s not sure how much longer theaters may be around.