Jamie Foxx’s ‘Soul’ Is Strong At The End Of 2020

If you look up the word “soul” in the dictionary, it has several different meanings: a human being; a person’s inner life force; a type of feeling; and a type of music. The new Pixar movie, Soul, which just premiered on Disney+, manages to embody all of the word’s meanings at once. When we asked star Jamie Foxx about how his soul has been holding in this most challenging of years, he told us he’s been fortunate enough to have a soul that’s been prepared to handle pretty much anything life throws at him.

Soul is now streaming on Disney+.

