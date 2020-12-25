Becoming A Producer Is No Stunt For ‘Wonder Woman’s’ Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot’s first foray into the world of Wonder Woman was relatively simple: All she had to do was play Wonder Woman (and her alter ego, Diana Prince) onscreen. Fighting off Nazis? Saving the world? Doing several of her own stunts in the process? Yeah, that was easy compared to the work Gadot’s been doing on the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. On the new movie, she’s earned her first producer’s credit. Gadot, who formed a new production company with her husband last year, told us that adding the off-screen role on Wonder Woman 1984 was a tremendous education when it came to her new venture, but also a lot of hard work. Collaborating with the “Wonder Woman” team, though, made that work much easier. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gal Gadot)