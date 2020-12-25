Acting Was A Whole New Ballgame For Young George Clooney

If George Clooney’s earliest dreams had come true, his greatest acclaim would have come from Cooperstown, not Tinseltown — he tried out for baseball’s Cincinnati Reds as a teen, but didn’t make the cut. After going to college as a broadcast journalism major (following in the footsteps of his father) but dropping out before earning his degree, he turned to acting. It wasn’t a particularly unexpected turn for Clooney, since show business runs in his family. His aunt and uncle were Rosemary Clooney and José Ferrer, and his cousin was the late Miguel Ferrer. And while George Clooney had other aspirations, it wasn’t long until the family genes — and the family connections — won out, and he set down the path that would lead him to superstardom. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)